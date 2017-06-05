Dining with a view at the Shore -- FYI Philly

FYI PHILLY

Dining with a view at the Shore

By
Looking for a meal with a magnificent view? Melissa Magee runs down some of the best options for scenic dining down at the Jersey Shore.

Nero's Italian Steakhouse (Caesar's Atlantic City)

2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City
Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Tavern on the Bay | Facebook
800 Bay Ave, Somers Point

Water Star Grille (The Reeds at Shelter Haven)

9601 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor
Facebook

Schooner American (The Lobster House)
906 Schellengers Landing Rd, Cape May
Facebook
