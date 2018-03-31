FOOD & DRINK

Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'

"Toy Story" fans will get the chance to visit their favorite aliens at the real-life Pizza Planet, opening soon at Disneyland! ((Disney Pixar's Toy Story) )

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WPVI) --
"Toy Story" fans will get the chance to visit their favorite aliens at the real-life Pizza Planet!

Redd Rockett's Pizza Port will be transformed into Alien Pizza Planet - "A Better Place" for the first-ever "Pixar Fest" on April 13 at the Disneyland Resort.

The menu will feature pies that are "out of this world," including a hearty cheeseburger pizza topped with ketchup, yellow mustard, pizza sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, slider patties, a house-made burger sauce, and pickles on a sesame seed crust.

The "Toy Story" invasion is just one of the many transformations coming to Disneyland for the festival, which runs until September 3.

RELATED:Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration

EMBED More News Videos

Characters from Pixar films are about to play a starring role in Disney parks around the world, kicking off with a "Pixar Fest" on April 13 at Disneyland.



"We're taking the characters that families love, that guests love, and bringing them to life in a whole new way," said Jeff Schaver-Moskowitz, the Pixar Pier producer with Walt Disney Imagineering.

That includes that newly transformed Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, opening June 23, featuring newly themed attractions, food, merchandise, and the "Incredicoaster," where guests will race alongside the Parr family as they try to catch baby Jack Jack.

All of those emotional highs and lows that millions of fans have grown to love while watching Pixar movies on screen, they'll soon be able to experience in person.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of 6abc.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fooddisneylanddisneypizzarestaurantpixaru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
'Mango Mango Dessert' Brings Hong Kong-style Desserts To Chinatown
All about champagne mangoes - Today's Produce Tip
Conquer Your Sushi Cravings At These 3 Philadelphia Newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon
2 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Show More
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos