Dockside Kitchen brings seafood and breakfast fare to Ocean City

Whether you're looking for a breakfast spot or a place to grab some seafood for lunch, a new opening is need-to-know. Located at 228 Bay Ave. in Ocean City, the fresh arrival is called Dockside Kitchen.
On the menu, you'll find selections like the jumbo lump crabcake sandwich, lobster eggs Benedict with chive hollandaise alongside rosemary home fries, and the Don't Be Crabby avocado toast (lump crab meat, avocado spread, heirloom tomato and olive oil).
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Dockside Kitchen has made a positive impression on locals.
Jillian N., who reviewed the new spot on July 12, wrote, "The best outdoor dining experience in Ocean City with a spectacular bayfront view! The seafood is very fresh and portions are well in line with the price. The service is very attentive and friendly."
Nancy G. added, "The flavor of the fish was amazing. My husband had a breakfast sandwich and he said it was also delicious. Right now it's just breakfast and lunch."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dockside Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOcean City
foodHoodlineOcean City