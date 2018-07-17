FOOD & DRINK

Dockside Kitchen brings seafood and breakfast fare to Ocean City

Photo: Caroline P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a breakfast spot or a place to grab some seafood for lunch, a new opening is need-to-know. Located at 228 Bay Ave. in Ocean City, the fresh arrival is called Dockside Kitchen.

On the menu, you'll find selections like the jumbo lump crabcake sandwich, lobster eggs Benedict with chive hollandaise alongside rosemary home fries, and the Don't Be Crabby avocado toast (lump crab meat, avocado spread, heirloom tomato and olive oil).

With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Dockside Kitchen has made a positive impression on locals.

Jillian N., who reviewed the new spot on July 12, wrote, "The best outdoor dining experience in Ocean City with a spectacular bayfront view! The seafood is very fresh and portions are well in line with the price. The service is very attentive and friendly."

Nancy G. added, "The flavor of the fish was amazing. My husband had a breakfast sandwich and he said it was also delicious. Right now it's just breakfast and lunch."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dockside Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOcean City
FOOD & DRINK
New Italian restaurant Dolce Mare debuts in Atlantic City
3 new Asian restaurants to try in Philadelphia
Council Oak Fish now open in Atlantic City
New Vietnamese eatery Bravo Pho debuts in Levittown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Stormy to comfy!
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
21-year-old man shot 9 times while riding bike in North Phila.
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Show More
9 casinos apply for online gambling licenses in Pa.
Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt
Arrest made in Dunkin Donut robbery in Cobbs Creek
Police: Man sought for bank robbery in Acme store in Philly
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
More News