FOOD & DRINK

Down for dim sum? The top 4 spots in Philadelphia

Nom Wah Philadelphia | Photo: June N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a sublime dim sum meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dim sum restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Dim Sum Garden



Photo: DAJUAN S./Yelp

Topping the list is Dim Sum Garden. Located at 1020 Race St. in Chinatown, the dim sum, Asian fusion and Shanghainese spot is the most popular dim sum restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,729 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to classics like shrimp dumplings, soup dumplings, scallion pancakes and more.

2. Bing Bing Dim Sum



Photo: john k./Yelp

East Passyunk's Bing Bing Dim Sum, located at 1648 E. Passyunk Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, dim sum and Asian fusion spot four stars out of 362 reviews. Standouts include the caterpillar bread, turnip cake and pork soup dumplings.

3. Dim Sum House



Photo: dim sum house/Yelp

Over in University City, check out Dim Sum House, which has earned four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and dim sum spot at 3939 Chestnut St., Floor. 2. Check out Dim Sum House's pork soup dumplings and beef scallion pancakes.

4. Nom Wah Philadelphia



Photo: cary l./Yelp

And then there's Nom Wah Philadelphia, a Center City East favorite with four stars out of 230 reviews. Stop by 218 N. 13th St. to hit up the dim sum spot next time you're in the mood. Popular items include the turnip cake, pork buns and soup dumplings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News