FOOD & DRINK

Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A

EMBED </>More Videos

Dress like a cow, get free Chick-fil-A. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-afree foodcostumesfree stuffconsumerentertainment
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious mocktail
Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day
Craving steak? Here are the 5 best choices in Atlantic City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Soccer team, coach rescued from Thailand cave
Latest updates on the Thai youth soccer team rescue
5 found shot to death, including children, inside Delaware home
Suspect in custody in woman's murder in Bensalem
Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat and Humidity
Show More
Little girl saved from near-drowning by N.J. officers
George Clooney involved in motorcycle crash in Italy
Sailor from Bucks County dies during Navy training exercise
Trump nominates Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Thieves steal from Apple Store in daring heist
More News