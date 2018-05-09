Eat, drink and play: Check out these 4 new Rittenhouse businesses

Yomitori
133 S. 20th St.
Photo: Seoyune C./Yelp
Yomitori is a sushi joint now open in the space of the former MIZU Sushi Bar, as we previously reported. It offers a variety of sushi standbys and Japanese sides, along with its signature rolls. Delivery and takeout are available through Yelp or the Caviar app.
Diners can expect to find options like the omakase (chef's choice) sashimi plates, party platters served in a wooden boat, and specialty rolls like the mango roll (shrimp tempura, cucumber, mango and eel sauce.)
Cooked dishes include chicken teriyaki, ramen or udon noodles, and sides like gyoza and pork shu mai. For now, the spot is BYOB.
Yomitori's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from diners.
"I tried a couple of their specialty rolls, which taste so delicious: Eel Love Roll and North Shore," said Yelper Jane L., who reviewed Yomitori on February 13. "Our server, Krystal, was very friendly and helpful with selection. Inside the restaurant is very modern with cute interior design!"
And Yelper Tommy P. wrote, "Great sushi place! The interior design is super cozy. The hostess was very nice, and the food came out fairly quickly. It's a great place for parties of 2-4 and is in a great location! The sushi tasted fresh."
Yomitori is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
SoBol - Philadelphia
46 S. 17th St.
Photo: Jodie B./Yelp
New York-based chain SoBol specializes in acai and pitaya bowls, juice and smoothies, offering a wide range of custom options for each. The location at 46 S. 17th St. is its first in Philadelphia.
Besides standard fruit toppings of strawberry, blueberry and banana to go with its acai puree and house-made granola, SoBol has tropical fruits, various nut butters, and more dessert-type options like cookie butter.
SoBol's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of ten reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"My first acai bowl. ... Very friendly and helpful staff," Yelper Retna S., who reviewed SoBol-Philadelphia on May 5, wrote. "Basically it's a layer of granola, acai, granola, topped with banana, blueberry, strawberry, and coconut. ... It's really refreshing and perfect sweetness."
"It's nice to see the healthy food trend picking up in Philly. The acai bowls here are great for a mid-day light meal," Ron H. opined. "Plenty of add-ons and options when building your bowl."
"By no means was the bowl bad, I just think it could use a tweaking to become amazing!" said Yelper Jodie B. "50% of the bowl was super sweet granola, 25% fresh fruit/toppings and 25% was actually acai, and there were just a couple drops of honey on top."
SoBol is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Saxbys 1800
1800 Chestnut St.
Photo: A B./Yelp
Saxbys 1800 is a local Philadelphia chain for coffee, tea and more. In recent years, it has expanded up and down the East Coast. The location at 1800 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is their fifteenth in Philadelphia.
In addition to espresso mainstays and hot and cold coffee drinks, Saxbys 1800 offers chai lattes, hot tea, Frolatte blended iced coffee drinks, and fruit smoothies like the mango pineapple. Food items include breakfast and lunch sandwiches, avocado toast and pastries by local bakeries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Saxbys 1800 has been getting positive attention so far.
"The staff here are so friendly! The place is a little small, but when I went, there was almost no one there, so finding a place to sit and study wasn't a problem," Yelper A B. wrote, and added, "The avocado toast was only $3.50! Granted, it wasn't the most gourmet avocado toast you could get, but for $3.50 it was pretty good - especially if you're not really feeling pastries. Service was also really fast."
Rachel L. also enthused about the service, "Every employee in this location is great - they are friendly, helpful, and are good at what they do (thanks again to the amazing guy who gave me the great tip about the Saxbys app!). Also, the food and drinks that I've ordered are always delicious, and I want to give a special shout-out to the french toast muffin."
And Yelper Jada G. wrote, "It's nice to see Saxbys appearing as virally as Starbucks considering I think Saxbys has better coffee overall. I think the spot is a little small but is designed to be more of a grab and go in the hustle and bustle of Rittenhouse."
Saxbys 1800 is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Clubhouse Sports Lounge
111 S. 17th St.
Photo: Clubhouse Sports Lounge/Yelp
Clubhouse Sports Lounge is a sports bar and escape game spot that also features an ice bar. The roomy space at 111 S. 17th St. has two different escape rooms with casino and Titanic themes, as well as over 30 flat-screen TVs for sports fans, as we previously reported.
The food on offer at Clubhouse focuses on classic American fare and bar bites like the Melfi's meatballs sandwich, cheesesteak egg rolls and buffalo chicken empanadas. Drinks available include the eight beers on tap and full pitchers of cocktails like the Hurricane (rum, passion fruit, citrus juices and grenadine).
The ice bar, meanwhile, offers spirits served in ice glasses and a tasting menu of caviar. (You can take a peek at the full food and drinks menus at the Clubhouse website.)
Clubhouse Sports Lounge's current Yelp rating of three stars out of 15 reviews indicates the newcomer is still finding its feet in its early days.
Lauren S. noted, "This place seems like a great place to check out a game, because there's lots of TVs and couches around. I was surprised it wasn't more busy, but I guess it's still new. We might try to come back to do the escape room another time."
But Yelper Laura H. wrote, "Not great... with an empty bar, they still took 10 minutes to take our drink order."
Clubhouse Sports Lounge is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-midnight on Sunday.