FOOD & DRINK

Eats, drinks and treats: Get to know the 3 newest businesses in Atlantic City

Kuro. | Photo: Matthew K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the newest businesses to open in Atlantic City? From a poolside dance club to a confectionery, read on to see the newest businesses to debut around town.

HQ2 Nightclub Beachclub



Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Wander over to the Ocean Resort Casino at 500 Boardwalk and you'll find the newly reopened HQ2 Nightclub Beachclub, a poolside club that features daybeds, a VIP lounge chair section and cabanas with TVs and their own mini-pools. The spot also offers two bars and a slushie machine for strawberry daiquiris, pina coladas, strawberry lemonades and more.

Beach attire is required for all guests. Keep up with the revolving door of DJs -- which has already included big names like NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal -- and musical guest artists at HQ2's website.

Sugar Factory
Photo: Mike A./Yelp

Sugar Factory is a 1,500-square-foot confectionary that sells more than 500 types of candy and features the chain's signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall. Visitors can also expect a cafe with an array of coffees, hot chocolate, homemade specialty rainbow doughnuts and pastries in addition to homemade gelato and ice cream.

Looking for something savory? Sugar Factory also offers items like buttermilk-fried chicken and waffle with white cheddar and Maple Mornay sauce, and an array of soups, salads and sandwiches. Head over to see for yourself at 1000 Boardwalk in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Kuro



Photo: Matthew K./Yelp

Also located in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 1000 Boardwalk is Kuro, a cocktail bar and Japanese spot. According to its website, the restaurant offers "artisanal dishes using locally sourced and imported ingredients directly from Japan," with a menu created with sharing in mind.

Check out the chef's choice sushi platter, tempura vegetables and Goddess salad. At the bar, look for Japanese imported and local craft beers, Japanese whiskys, shochu, 30 sake brands and 110 wine labels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News