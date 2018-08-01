Eats, drinks and treats: Get to know the 3 newest businesses in Atlantic City

HQ2 Nightclub Beachclub
Photo: bobby b./Yelp
Wander over to the Ocean Resort Casino at 500 Boardwalk and you'll find the newly reopened HQ2 Nightclub Beachclub, a poolside club that features daybeds, a VIP lounge chair section and cabanas with TVs and their own mini-pools. The spot also offers two bars and a slushie machine for strawberry daiquiris, pina coladas, strawberry lemonades and more.
Beach attire is required for all guests. Keep up with the revolving door of DJs -- which has already included big names like NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal -- and musical guest artists at HQ2's website.
Sugar Factory
Photo: Mike A./Yelp
Sugar Factory is a 1,500-square-foot confectionary that sells more than 500 types of candy and features the chain's signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall. Visitors can also expect a cafe with an array of coffees, hot chocolate, homemade specialty rainbow doughnuts and pastries in addition to homemade gelato and ice cream.
Looking for something savory? Sugar Factory also offers items like buttermilk-fried chicken and waffle with white cheddar and Maple Mornay sauce, and an array of soups, salads and sandwiches. Head over to see for yourself at 1000 Boardwalk in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Kuro
Photo: Matthew K./Yelp
Also located in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 1000 Boardwalk is Kuro, a cocktail bar and Japanese spot. According to its website, the restaurant offers "artisanal dishes using locally sourced and imported ingredients directly from Japan," with a menu created with sharing in mind.
Check out the chef's choice sushi platter, tempura vegetables and Goddess salad. At the bar, look for Japanese imported and local craft beers, Japanese whiskys, shochu, 30 sake brands and 110 wine labels.