FOOD & DRINK

El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreño brings Salvadoran fare to Reading

Photo: Katherine F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Salvadoran fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 900 Schuylkill Ave. in Reading, the new addition is called El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno.

On the menu, expect pupusas, tamales, rellenos de pacaya, soups, horchata and more.

El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Katherine F., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Order at the counter. This place was totally renovated from a bar and it's clean and spacious. ... We all ordered pupusas. They serve them with the curtido already on top, so if you don't like that ask for it on the side. Delicious pupusas made fresh. I will be back to try other Salvadoran dishes."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News