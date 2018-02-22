FOOD & DRINK

'Engimono Sushi' Brings Japanese Fare To Francisville

Photo: Kathleen A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1811 Fairmount Ave. in Francisville, the fresh arrival is called Engimono Sushi.

This newcomer is the latest project from restaurateur Albert Zheng, who also runs Kabuki Sushi in Market East. Zheng is also planning to open another outpost, called Engimono Poke & Deli, on the same street at 2319 Fairmont Ave., according to public records.

The menu is extensive and features sushi entrees, tempura, teriyaki and hibachi-grilled dishes.

For sushi, expect to see a variety of mainstay offerings such as spicy tuna, unagi, California rolls, salmon rolls, sashimi variations and more.

Switching over to rice plates and noodles, look for tofu, chicken, beef, or salmon teriyaki served with rice and a soup or salad; chicken or shrimp fried rice; and udon noodles with veggies, chicken, beef or shrimp.

There's a selection of lunch special offerings available, too, Monday-Saturday 11am-3pm.

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Kathleen A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "Super fresh sashimi and delicious sushi rolls. A lot of variety; they also have teriyaki and hibachi entrees. Nice and clean."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Engimono sushi is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-10pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11am-11pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News