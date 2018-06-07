FOOD & DRINK

Everything nice: Sweets & Curry House brings sugar, spice to Philly

Photo: Nate H./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're looking to chow down on some Indian food, a new spot has you covered. Located at 7630 Castor Ave., the new arrival is called Sweets & Curry House.

Specializing in Indian, Pakistani, Bengali and American cuisine, Sweets & Curry House offers a 100 percent halal menu (prepared in accordance with Muslim law). Options range from spicy chili chicken to sweet jalebi, syrup-soaked fried dough curls.

Sweets & Curry House has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Samia U., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "Awesome food and astounding service! The food smells and looks just as great as it tastes. I had the tandoori, naan, chili chicken and chicken tikka. All of which were so colorful and flavorful."

Yelper Suellen E Rick L. added, "This place doesn't deserve the one star I gave; the owner is very mean and the food is outdated and bland."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sweets & Curry House is open from noon-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News