FOOD & DRINK

Explore the freshest new businesses on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

Council Oak Fish. | Photo: Larry B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring what's new in Atlantic City? Read on for a rundown of the latest business openings.

Council Oak Fish



Photo: Larry B./Yelp

Stroll through the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 1000 Boardwalk and you'll find Council Oak Fish. It's an upscale restaurant emphasizing locally-caught fish and seafood. You'll find swordfish, sea bass and lobster -- grilled in a wood-fired oven or stewed in a hot pot. Appetizers include raw oysters, calamari, caviar and mussels.

Ocean Resort Casino



Photo: Doug D./Yelp
Ocean Resort Casino is now operating at 500 Boardwalk. Now open where the Revel Hotel and Casino used to be, the new hotel's rooms promise large windows, soaking tubs and ocean views. Its event hall hosts sports and entertainment events, from mixed martial arts to comedy. The facility also features 18 different dining options, plus retail shops, bars, swimming pools and, of course, all of the expected gaming options.

Dolce Mare



Photo: Gina C./Yelp

Finally, among Ocean City Resort's restaurants, you'll find Dolce Mare. With ocean views and an upscale atmosphere, the modern Italian dinner spot puts an emphasis on seafood. Look for tuna tartare and octopus among the appetizers, while entrees include seafood risotto, scallops and baked sea bass vie with meatballs over creamy polenta, and veal Milanese. The bar also offers an extensive selection of wines and specialty cocktails.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News