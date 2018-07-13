FOOD & DRINK

Find poke and açaí bowls at Ocean City's new Playa Bowls

Photo: Molly M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a bowl of fresh fruit or fish? You're in luck: A new offering has opened its doors on the boardwalk. Called Playa Bowls, the new addition is located at 744 Boardwalk.

The New Jersey-based chain has a number of East Coast locations that serve a long list of vegetarian bowls. Each dish is based on one of six ingredients: acai, dragon fruit (or "pitaya"), banana, chia pudding, kale or coconut. Specialty bowls include the Pura Vida, consisting of acai with granola, blueberry, strawberry and honey, and the Lola, featuring kale with granola, pineapple, mango, coconut and honey.

But fish lovers aren't left out either: poke bowls include tuna, shrimp, salmon or yellowtail.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, the new arrival has already attracted some fans.

Molly M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "It's a great healthy food option on the boardwalk. Also has a cute little corner nook to sit in the shade and listen to tunes and watch surfing on TV."

Yelper Kris L. added, "Great service and delicious pitaya and acai bowls! I would be cautious as I'm not sure how healthy these are (they include granola and extra honey) ... Either way they were tasty and refreshing on a hot day!"

And Mike L. wrote, "Was very refreshing after a hot day on the beach. A good way to eat something reasonably healthy at the beach while still having something satisfying. While most Playa Bowls locations seem to have smoothies, this one does not."

Head on over to check it out: Playa Bowls is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
