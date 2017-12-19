FOOD & DRINK

Free Dunkin' Donuts coffee at Pennsauken location on Wednesday

Dunkin' Donuts will be "Brewing Joy" on Wednesday by offering free coffee at its Pennsauken location.

The Dunkin' Donuts restaurant located at 6830 S. Crescent Boulevard will serve up to 500 free medium-sized cups of coffee to lucky customers.

This is part of the restaurant's "Brewing Joy" campaign, which began on December 1st. Forty Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide are participating this year.

Each participating location is donating $1,000 to a local organization aligned with the Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission to bring joy to sick and hungry children.

The Pennsauken location will donate to the Food Bank of New Jersey.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
foodn.j. newsnew jersey newsdunkin' donutscoffeefree food
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Hershey's to acquire SkinnyPop parent Amplify
Philly Pretzel Factory opening stores in Manhattan
Favorite Christmas candy by state
Yoplait introduces Girl Scout cookie inspired yogurt
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
83-year-old struck by car in West Oak Lane, driver flees
6abc app upgrade: Check out the new features
Traffic getting by after crash on WB Pa. Turnpike past Bensalem
Crash, hazmat spill shuts down I-295 NB
NTSB: Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over speed limit
Car flips over after driver loses control in Montco
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash in Burlington Co.
Man shot and killed in Overbook home
Show More
Woman killed after falling into Galloway Twp. roadway
AccuWeather: Breezy and Mild Today
Protest for safer bike lanes in Center City
Police: Argument over candy spurs woman to stab roommate
Newspaper boy earning money for gifts killed in Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fugitives sought by U.S. Marshals Task Force
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
More Photos