From a vegan deli to a pudding shop, check out 3 new spots in Center City

Luhv Vegan Deli
51 N. 12th St.
Photo: JEFF H./Yelp
The family-owned Luhv Vegan Deli is located inside the Reading Terminal Market. The Philly deli serves up vegan offerings like a black bean burger with plantains and roasted poblanos, spinach saffron risotto soup, salad and more.
The business sells its burgers at health food markets across Pennsylvania and in neighboring states, per its website, and has a vegan bistro in Hatboro.
The deli's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive feedback.
Jeff H. noted, "Vegans and non-vegans should be pleased with this development. ... They have a nice black bean burger and a tasty risotto soup, but the highlight here is the tuna fish. It's made from chickpeas and seaweed."
Yelper Marianne D. wrote, "The tuna salad was simply amazing! It has a nice textured appearance, great mouth feel and a fresh, zingy taste."
Luhv Vegan Deli is open everyday at 10 a.m. The market closes at 6 p.m. daily.
Panda Express
942 Market St.
Photo: DAISY Y./Yelp
A new Panda Express has opened its doors in the area. The large international chain, with three other locations in the city, serves up American-style Chinese food in a fast-casual setting.
You can try a combination platter or create your own with your choice of a meat and side. Options include orange chicken, broccoli beef, chow mein and fried rice.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Panda Express is off to a strong start.
Yelper Ryan M., who reviewed it on April 4, wrote, "The big appeal of this is the low price of the dishes. One entree and side starts at $6.30. Two entrees and a side starts at $7.50. You just can't beat that single-digit pricing!"
Yelper Justin C. remarked, "It's clean. The service is fairly quick. The only problem is lines get long here."
Panda Express is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Sweet Nina's
51 N. 12th St.
PHOTO: GINA G./YELP
Ready for dessert? Sweet Nina's in the Reading Terminal Market is a place to score one thing: creamy and freshly made banana pudding.
Helmed by Nina Bryan, the day cart offers six versions of banana pudding, from classic vanilla banana and chocolate to nutter butter and caramel pecan.
Yelpers are excited about Sweet Nina's, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Kevin L., who reviewed the pudding shop on June 6, wrote, "Try it! Do yourself a favor and give this store a shot. Her banana pudding is to die for and once you try it, it'll have you craving it for days."
Erica M. said, "Simply amazing. The combination of the whipped cream, sweet vanilla custard and crumpled vanilla wafers in the banana pudding came together to make a savory treat. An eight-ounce serving is $4.00, but it increases about a quarter for Nina's other flavors: chocolate, strawberry and caramel."
Sweet Nina's is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)