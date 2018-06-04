From beer to bagels: Explore the top 5 spots in Fishtown

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Fishtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Photo: fred b./Yelp
Topping the list is Wm. Mulherin's Sons, which describes its cuisine as "urban, wood-fired Italian." Serving up pizzas, pastas, small plates and more, the restaurant at 1355 N. Front St. is the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 366 reviews on Yelp.
Check out the duck sausage and pear pizza with honey taleggio, or the lamb and artichoke pizza with mozzarella and mint. Feeling carnivorous? Look for grilled lamb steak with a spice rub, served with bean salad and red pepper-fennel soffritto, or the tortelloni with rabbit, mortadella and pistachio. (Find the full menu here.)
2. Milkcrate Cafe
Photo: jaime h./Yelp
Next up is breakfast, brunch and music spot Milkcrate Cafe, which offers refreshments and records at 400 E. Girard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Stop in for hot and cold caffeinated beverages, fresh bagels (plain, wheat, sesame and everything) and sandwiches like the Chocolate Elvis -- peanut butter, Nutella, bacon and banana on a croissant. Milkcrate also buys, trades and consigns vinyl records and hi-fi audio gear. Find out more on the cafe's website.
3. Memphis Taproom
Photo: Rachel K./Yelp
Beer bar Memphis Taproom is another top choice, featuring a backyard patio and Sunday brunch. Yelpers give the business, located at 2331 E. Cumberland St., four stars out of 624 reviews.
In addition to a rotating lineup of craft brews, Memphis Taproom offers sandwiches like slow-roasted pork served with aged provolone, baby spinach and fresh garlic mayo, and small bites like the beer-battered dill pickles with horseradish buttermilk dip.
4. Loco Pez
Photo: loco pez/Yelp
The casual, cash-only Loco Pez is another neighborhood go-to, with the Mexican restaurant boasting four stars out of 537 Yelp reviews.
Specialties include the shrimp and fideos -- Mexican garlic butter shrimp served with crispy vermicelli noodles, avocado, serrano peppers and guajillo strips -- and the traditional tortilla soup with Chihuahua cheese. Head over to 2401 E. Norris St. to see for yourself.
5. Pizza Brain
Photo: Sari Marissa G./Yelp
Finally, there's the eclectic Pizza Brain, which has earned four stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp with its award-winning thin-crust pies. The pizzeria touts its farm-fresh and locally sourced ingredients and made-from-scratch dough.
Try the Jane pizza with mozzarella, aged provolone, Grana Padano and fresh basil, or the Buffy Ernst (mozzarella, blue cheese, chicken, red onion, scallions and housemade buffy sauce). You can find the pizza spot at 2313 Frankford Ave., as well as a Pizza Dads outpost in Brewerytown.