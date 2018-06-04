FOOD & DRINK

From beer to bagels: Explore the top 5 spots in Fishtown

Wm. Mulherin's Sons | Photo: Leah S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that Fishtown has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local eateries, from an Italian spot to a cafe that doubles as a record shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Fishtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Wm. Mulherin's Sons



Photo: fred b./Yelp

Topping the list is Wm. Mulherin's Sons, which describes its cuisine as "urban, wood-fired Italian." Serving up pizzas, pastas, small plates and more, the restaurant at 1355 N. Front St. is the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 366 reviews on Yelp.

Check out the duck sausage and pear pizza with honey taleggio, or the lamb and artichoke pizza with mozzarella and mint. Feeling carnivorous? Look for grilled lamb steak with a spice rub, served with bean salad and red pepper-fennel soffritto, or the tortelloni with rabbit, mortadella and pistachio. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Milkcrate Cafe



Photo: jaime h./Yelp

Next up is breakfast, brunch and music spot Milkcrate Cafe, which offers refreshments and records at 400 E. Girard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Stop in for hot and cold caffeinated beverages, fresh bagels (plain, wheat, sesame and everything) and sandwiches like the Chocolate Elvis -- peanut butter, Nutella, bacon and banana on a croissant. Milkcrate also buys, trades and consigns vinyl records and hi-fi audio gear. Find out more on the cafe's website.

3. Memphis Taproom



Photo: Rachel K./Yelp

Beer bar Memphis Taproom is another top choice, featuring a backyard patio and Sunday brunch. Yelpers give the business, located at 2331 E. Cumberland St., four stars out of 624 reviews.

In addition to a rotating lineup of craft brews, Memphis Taproom offers sandwiches like slow-roasted pork served with aged provolone, baby spinach and fresh garlic mayo, and small bites like the beer-battered dill pickles with horseradish buttermilk dip.

4. Loco Pez



Photo: loco pez/Yelp

The casual, cash-only Loco Pez is another neighborhood go-to, with the Mexican restaurant boasting four stars out of 537 Yelp reviews.

Specialties include the shrimp and fideos -- Mexican garlic butter shrimp served with crispy vermicelli noodles, avocado, serrano peppers and guajillo strips -- and the traditional tortilla soup with Chihuahua cheese. Head over to 2401 E. Norris St. to see for yourself.

5. Pizza Brain



Photo: Sari Marissa G./Yelp

Finally, there's the eclectic Pizza Brain, which has earned four stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp with its award-winning thin-crust pies. The pizzeria touts its farm-fresh and locally sourced ingredients and made-from-scratch dough.

Try the Jane pizza with mozzarella, aged provolone, Grana Padano and fresh basil, or the Buffy Ernst (mozzarella, blue cheese, chicken, red onion, scallions and housemade buffy sauce). You can find the pizza spot at 2313 Frankford Ave., as well as a Pizza Dads outpost in Brewerytown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News