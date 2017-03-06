FYI at the Reading Terminal Market

The Reading Terminal Market is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday. The historic market turns 125 next year! And, while it may be old, Alicia Vitarelli found a number of new shopping and dining options.
Reading Terminal/Food & Drink
Reading Terminal Market
51 N 12th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
http://www.readingterminalmarket.org/
http://www.readingterminalmarket.org/merchants
https://www.facebook.com/readingterminalmarket
Hours: MONDAY-SATURDAY 8-6 & SUNDAY 9-5
Free Tastings & Tours
Free Tastings, every Thursday noon-1p
Free chef-guided & Taste of Philadelphia market tours, demos & tastings Saturdays
Click here for schedule.
Fox & Son Fancy Corndogs
(215) 372-7935
https://www.facebook.com/foxandsonphilly/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf
Shibumi Exotics
(215) 990-3094
https://www.facebook.com/shibumimushrooms/?hc_ref=SEARCHimushrooms
Condiment
(215) 574-7698
http://www.condimentphl.com/
https://www.facebook.com/condimentphl/
Boardroom Spirits
A pop-up stand in the market's center food court Thursdays & Sundays
575 W 3rd St
Lansdale, PA 19446
(267) 642-9961
http://www.boardroomspirits.com/
https://www.facebook.com/boardroomspirits/
