FYI PHILLY

FYI at the Reading Terminal Market

EMBED </>More News Videos

Reading Terminal Market is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday. The historic market turns 125 next year! (WPVI)

By
The Reading Terminal Market is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday. The historic market turns 125 next year! And, while it may be old, Alicia Vitarelli found a number of new shopping and dining options.

Reading Terminal/Food & Drink
Reading Terminal Market
51 N 12th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
http://www.readingterminalmarket.org/
http://www.readingterminalmarket.org/merchants
https://www.facebook.com/readingterminalmarket
Hours: MONDAY-SATURDAY 8-6 & SUNDAY 9-5

Free Tastings & Tours
Free Tastings, every Thursday noon-1p

Free chef-guided & Taste of Philadelphia market tours, demos & tastings Saturdays
Click here for schedule.

Fox & Son Fancy Corndogs
(215) 372-7935
https://www.facebook.com/foxandsonphilly/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Shibumi Exotics
(215) 990-3094
https://www.facebook.com/shibumimushrooms/?hc_ref=SEARCHimushrooms

Condiment
(215) 574-7698
http://www.condimentphl.com/
https://www.facebook.com/condimentphl/

Boardroom Spirits
A pop-up stand in the market's center food court Thursdays & Sundays
575 W 3rd St
Lansdale, PA 19446
(267) 642-9961
http://www.boardroomspirits.com/
https://www.facebook.com/boardroomspirits/
Reading Terminal Market is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday. The historic market turns 125 next year! And, while it may be old, Alicia Vitarelli found a number of new shopping and dining options.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfoodshoppingcookinghome cookneighborhood eats
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Sneak Peeks and Previews
FYI gets a Flower Show preview
FYI tries out Core Power Yoga
FYI tries on the newest Resort Wear
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
FYI visits two new - and hot - Asian restuarants
FYI tastes the area's newest macarons
FYI Gets a sip of Philly Wine Week
Brothers' impressive pizza dough spinning video goes viral
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4-alarm fire at fitness club in Northeast Philadelphia
LIVE: Fitness center fire in NE Philadelphia
Teen brothers shot in SW Philly identified
Firefighters respond to small fire at Philadelphia school
Trump signs new travel ban; targets new visa seekers
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
Day 2 of strike at Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Show More
3-week-old hospitalized, parents jailed on abuse charges
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder Today
Jerry Sandusky transferred to a medium-security prison
Driver hurt in crash in Gloucester Twp., NJ
NJ senator speaks out against acts of anti-Semitism
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trump signs new travel ban; targets new visa seekers
Teen brothers shot in SW Philly identified
Driver hurt in crash in Gloucester Twp., NJ
More Video