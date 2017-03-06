FYI PHILLY

FYI Gets a sip of Philly Wine Week

The 4th annual Philadelphia wine week. And it keeps getting bigger every year.

The 4th annual Philadelphia wine week. And it keeps getting bigger every year. Erin O'Hearn has a preview.

Philly Wine Week/Entertainment
Philly Wine Week
March 19th-March 26th
More than 70 locations participating!
http://www.phillywineweek.org/
https://www.facebook.com/phillywineweek/
Good King Tavern
614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700
http://thegoodkingtavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGoodKingTavern/
Kensington Quarters
1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
http://www.kensingtonquarters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonquarters
