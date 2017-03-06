FYI Gets a sip of Philly Wine Week

The 4th annual Philadelphia wine week. And it keeps getting bigger every year. Erin O'Hearn has a preview.
Philly Wine Week/Entertainment
Philly Wine Week
March 19th-March 26th
More than 70 locations participating!
http://www.phillywineweek.org/
https://www.facebook.com/phillywineweek/
Good King Tavern
614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700
http://thegoodkingtavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGoodKingTavern/
Kensington Quarters
1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
http://www.kensingtonquarters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonquarters
Related Topics:
foodFYI PhillyfoodwinefestivalCenter City Philadelphia
foodFYI PhillyfoodwinefestivalCenter City Philadelphia