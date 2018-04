EMBED >More News Videos Melissa and the folks at Acadia show you how to make this quintessential New Orleans cocktail.

Late Night social hour 9 p.m. to close, Sunday - Thursday

This weekend on FYI, it's a feeding frenzy around the city. We're checking out new restaurants and brewpubs in Center City, the neighborhoods and the suburbs. Plus we dive into Philadelphia's Magazine guide for best brunches.Melissa Magee takes us to three new neighborhood restaurants around the city.824 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 191471811 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130161 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood is seeing an influx of new restaurants. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a taste tour.20 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215.398.504652 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267.606.6313400 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215.931.4260401 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215.931.4260Delicious eats are popping up all over the suburbs. Karen Rogers rounds up a few restaurants in the radius drawing a lot of attention!101 Ford St, Conshohocken, PA 19428211 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382Woolwich Township, NJ 08085Two new brew pubs have hit the Philly scene. Chicago's Goose Island opens its first domestic brewery outside of Chicago, and Love City Brewery is one couple's dream come true.1002 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123(215) 560-81811023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123(215) 398-19006825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153Friday, April 13: 5:30 VIP admission, 6:30 General Admission at Simeone Foundation Automotive MuseumPhilly Magazine has created the ultimate guide to the area's best brunches. Jeannette Reyes has the highlights. Philly Mag's best brunch spots 816 N. 4th St. Philadelphia PA 19123267-318-78691527 S. 4th St., Philadelphia PA 19147215-755-5600233 East King Street, Malvern PA 19355610-296-2534The Rittenhouse Hotel210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia PA 19103Media Restaurant Week is April 8th to April 13th and there are over 20 restaurants participating. Melissa Magee explores the offerings.217, W State St, Media, PA 19063(610) 566-4750105 W State St, Media, PA 19063(610) 891-8900112 W State St, Media, PA 19063(610) 565-5554114 S Olive St, Media, PA 19063(610) 892-6944The event is Friday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight and benefits Philadabundance5200 Grey's Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143There's a charity event coming up that is such a huge gala, they call it 'THE Party'! It's a fundraiser for organ donation awareness right here in the Delaware Valley. The event is held April 13 at 8 p.m. Sign up to be a donor at www.donors1.org.200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-557-8090Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for some brunch recipes you can make at home.Providence Animal Center's Rescued on the Runway is coming up soon. The charity event combines puppies and fashion with Cecily Tynan hosting the festivities.Sat, April 14, 2018, 7-10 p.m.610 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.