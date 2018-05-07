FYI PHILLY

Boozy Treats to enjoy this spring and summer

We've rounded up some boozy treats that will be great all summer. (WPVI)

Melissa Magee shares some savory and sweet boozy treats great for mother's day or all summer long.

Capofitto | Facebook
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106
215-897-9999

Assembly Rooftop Lounge | Facebook
The Logan Hotel
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
215- 783-4171

Twisted Tail | Facebook
509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
215-558-2471

Cinder | Facebook
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(267) 761-5582

Scarpetta Philadelphia | Facebook
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103


