This week on FYI Philly, we hit the skies for the city's highest residential living, shop a brand-new store with a brand-new line and sample the new offerings after Parx casino's $50M expansion. Plus, we get a sneak peek at the new Broadway Philadelphia season. And a look at sausage-making the old-fashioned way at an Italian deli that's been around for decades.

City's Highest Living: Two Liberty Pencil Point Penthouses
The iconic Two Liberty now has penthouses in the pencil point of the tower. Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of the city's highest residential living.
The Residences at Two Liberty
30 S. 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Broadway 2018-19 Season
The Kimmel Center has just announced the lineup for next season's Broadway Philadelphia. And, spoiler alert: Hamilton is coming!! Karen Rogers has the lineup.
Broadway Philadelphia (ticket sales not live until Friday)

Franklin Square Chinese Lantern Fest
Alicia Vitarelli previews the third annual Chinese Lantern Festival at Historic Franklin Square.
Chinese Lantern Festival (Nightly, May 1 - June 30; Closed May 17)
Franklin Square
200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

New Center City 3000 BC
Fans of 3000 BC Spa in Chestnut Hill will be happy to hear there's now a Center City outpost. But, as Karen Rogers shows us, it's not a spa; it's a beauty customization lab.
3000 BC Center City | Instagram
834 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA

Pandora Shine
Pandora has a brand new store and a brand new line. Karen Rogers does a little shopping.
Pandora Oxford Valley Mall
2300 E. Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047
267-818-4222

Parx Expansion
Parx Casino has just undergone a $50M expansion with new restaurants, a new event center and a new poker room. Melissa Magee takes the tour.
Parx Casino | Facebook
2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
1.888.LUV.PARX

Other locations
Parx Casino Xcite Center | Liberty Bell Gastropub | Oliveto

DeNofa's Deli
Alicia Vitarelli visits Angelina DeNofa, the matriarch behind 42 years of sausage making and sandwich creation in Northeast Philadelphia.
DeNofa's Italian Deli | Facebook
6946 Torresdale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Dish It Up -- Wednesday, March 28
Vie
600 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
*Raises money for Women Against Abuse; Melissa Magee is the mistress of ceremonies

Alessi Foods
Just in time for Easter, our friends at Alessi Foods have some recipes for the holiday.
In the Kitchen with Alessi

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Rescue Charity Rescue Story
It's a Shelter Success story! Matt O'Donnell has the story of Cherry, a dog whose appearance on Shelter Me helped her find her forever home.
Morris Animal Refuge |Facebook
1242 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

----------
