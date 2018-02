Corinne's Place is the go to spot for soul food in Camden. Owner Corinne Bradley-Powers opened the restaurant 29 years ago and is known for her home cooked meals with generous portion sizes.1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103(856) 541-4894----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.