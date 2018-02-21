FYI PHILLY

Corinne's Place is Camden's go-to spot for soul food

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for amazing soul food, Corinne's is the place for you. (WPVI)

Corinne's Place is the go to spot for soul food in Camden. Owner Corinne Bradley-Powers opened the restaurant 29 years ago and is known for her home cooked meals with generous portion sizes.
Corinne's Place | Facebook

1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
(856) 541-4894
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfoodfyi restaurantsrestaurantsfyi soul foodfyi comfort food
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH FYI Philly: Scoping out great pizza around Philly, Jersey's bustling beer scene
FYI PHILLY
WATCH FYI Philly: Scoping out great pizza around Philly, Jersey's bustling beer scene
FYI Philly: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter
FYI Philly: The Pennsylvania Ballet presents Swan Lake
FYI Philly: Girl Scout Cookie Crunch
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
WATCH FYI Philly: Scoping out great pizza around Philly, Jersey's bustling beer scene
FYI Philly: The Pennsylvania Ballet presents Swan Lake
FYI Philly: Girl Scout Cookie Crunch
FYI Philly: Philadelphia Flower Show preview
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Serious crash shuts down NB Pa. Tpk. Extension in Bucks Co.
Pregnant mother of 2, fatally stabbed in Elkins Park, ID'd
2 pistol-whipped, shots fired in Feltonville home invasion
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
Police: Man who threatened church congregation in custody
Some residents allowed back in Old City homes
2-alarm house fire claims man's life in Collingdale
Show More
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Tioga-Nicetown
Murphy reverses Christie, approves $7.5M for women's health
Shooting survivors in Fla. capital to demand change
Concerns after photo of Marple Newtown student with gun
Pa. church to bless couples toting AR-15 rifles
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Concerns after photo of Marple Newtown student with gun
Shooting survivors in Fla. capital to demand change
2 pistol-whipped, shots fired in Feltonville home invasion
More Video