Corinne's Place is the go to spot for soul food in Camden. Owner Corinne Bradley-Powers opened the restaurant 29 years ago and is known for her home cooked meals with generous portion sizes.
Corinne's Place | Facebook
1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
(856) 541-4894
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Corinne's Place is Camden's go-to spot for soul food
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories