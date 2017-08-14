FYI PHILLY

Fox and Son rated Reading Terminal's best new stand

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look at the best new Reading Terminal stand. (WPVI)

Take a look at the best new stand at Reading Terminal, according to Philly Mag's Best of Philly.

BEST NEW READING TERMINAL STAND

FOX & SON FANCY CORNDOGS | FACEBOOK
(215) 372-7935
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodrestaurantFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FYI Philly: 2017 Best of Philly Special
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: 2017 Best of Philly Special
FYI Philly: Banh Mi is Best of Philly's best new restaurant concept
FYI Philly: Best of Philly's pick for top suburban boutique
FYI Philly: Best of Philly top bakery winner
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
FYI Philly: 2017 Best of Philly Special
FYI Philly: Banh Mi is Best of Philly's best new restaurant concept
FYI Philly: Best of Philly top bakery winner
FYI Philly: Go inside the Best of Philly Soiree
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
LIVE VIDEO: Charlottesville police give update
Man charged in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Man sought for urinating on synagogue in NE Phila.
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Show More
Boyfriend charged after woman killed in Mercer Co. home
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
4 people shot after Mantua block party
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
4 people shot after Mantua block party
More Video