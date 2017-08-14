Take a look at the best new stand at Reading Terminal, according to Philly Mag's Best of Philly.
BEST NEW READING TERMINAL STAND
FOX & SON FANCY CORNDOGS | FACEBOOK
(215) 372-7935
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
foodfoodrestaurantFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
foodfoodrestaurantFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia