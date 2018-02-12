FRIED CHICKEN ROUND-UP
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some new fried chicken spots in Philadelphia.
LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1100 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 789-7878
REDCREST FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1525 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 454-6951
HATCH AND COOP
125 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 921-9580
DONUT ROUND-UP
Melissa Magee tracks a donut trend making its way through Philadelphia.
The Dapper Doughnut | @thedapperdoughnut | Facebook
Plymouth Meeting Mall
(484) 758-7942
FRANGELI'S BAKERY | @frangellis_bakery | Facebook
847 W Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-7878
FACTORY DONUTS | @factory_donuts | Facebook
7114 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-6000
MADE IN PHILLY: DEBREAUX
Come for the food. Leave as family. You can find authentic soul food with all the Southern staples, plus much more at DeBreaux's in Wynnfield.
DEBREAUX'S
2135 N 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19151
HOME SHOW: BRINGING THE OUTSIDE IN
Philly Home & Garden Show (Feb. 16-18)
Home & Garden | Facebook
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456
MASTER PLAN OUTDOOR LIVING
There are a few hot trends in backyard design - from family fire pits to outdoor kitchens and entertainment centers - anything is possible.
MASTER PLAN DESIGN | Facebook
FLOWER SHOW/HOME AND GARDEN
Karen Rogers has a preview of this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water
March 3-11
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
FLOWER SHOW
Gala Preview Party
Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.; Tickets
McGILLIANS THE MATCHMAKER
McGillin's is the city's oldest tavern and amongst the many memories that have been made there are quite a few love stories. Alicia Vitarelli is sharing the love at McGillin's!
McGILLIN'S OLDE ALE HOUSE | Facebook
1310 Drury Lane, Philadelphia PA 19107
open 11- 2 p.m. daily
IN THE KITCHEN WITH ALESSI
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Meredith McGrath, registered dietician from Redner's, for two recipes you can make at home. One for the family and one for a date night.
ALESSI FOODS | Facebook
SHELTER ME
The Morris County Animal Refuge teamed up with Amrita Yoga and Wellness for Puppy Yoga - a monthly fundraiser to help save animals' lives.
MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
AMRITA YOGA & WELNESS
1204 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125 | 267-928-3176
