This weekend on FYI Philly we are sharing our love. We introduce some new places for fried chicken, roundup some stops for donuts. And if soul food steals your heart, we've got one of the best spots in the city. We visit the city's oldest tavern to hear about it's long list of love connections. Plus, we have your chance to win a trip for four to Orlando, free food from Alessi Foods and Redner's markets and free tickets to the Home and Garden Show. Tune in to win.

FRIED CHICKEN ROUND-UP
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some new fried chicken spots in Philadelphia.
LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1100 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 789-7878

REDCREST FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1525 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 454-6951

HATCH AND COOP
125 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 921-9580

DONUT ROUND-UP
Melissa Magee tracks a donut trend making its way through Philadelphia.
The Dapper Doughnut | @thedapperdoughnut | Facebook
Plymouth Meeting Mall
(484) 758-7942

FRANGELI'S BAKERY | @frangellis_bakery | Facebook
847 W Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-7878

FACTORY DONUTS | @factory_donuts | Facebook
7114 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-6000

MADE IN PHILLY: DEBREAUX
Come for the food. Leave as family. You can find authentic soul food with all the Southern staples, plus much more at DeBreaux's in Wynnfield.
DEBREAUX'S
2135 N 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19151
THEME PARKS AND ENTERTAINMENT: VISIT ORLANDO
VISIT ORLANDO | Facebook

HOME SHOW: BRINGING THE OUTSIDE IN
Philly Home & Garden Show (Feb. 16-18)
Home & Garden | Facebook
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

WIN TICKETS TO THE SHOW: Home & Garden

MASTER PLAN OUTDOOR LIVING
There are a few hot trends in backyard design - from family fire pits to outdoor kitchens and entertainment centers - anything is possible.
MASTER PLAN DESIGN | Facebook

FLOWER SHOW/HOME AND GARDEN
Karen Rogers has a preview of this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water
March 3-11
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
FLOWER SHOW
Gala Preview Party
Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.; Tickets

McGILLIANS THE MATCHMAKER
McGillin's is the city's oldest tavern and amongst the many memories that have been made there are quite a few love stories. Alicia Vitarelli is sharing the love at McGillin's!
McGILLIN'S OLDE ALE HOUSE | Facebook
1310 Drury Lane, Philadelphia PA 19107
open 11- 2 p.m. daily

IN THE KITCHEN WITH ALESSI
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Meredith McGrath, registered dietician from Redner's, for two recipes you can make at home. One for the family and one for a date night.
ALESSI FOODS | Facebook

WIN FREE FOOD: ALESSI FOODS

SHELTER ME
The Morris County Animal Refuge teamed up with Amrita Yoga and Wellness for Puppy Yoga - a monthly fundraiser to help save animals' lives.
MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

AMRITA YOGA & WELNESS
1204 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125 | 267-928-3176
