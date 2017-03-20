FYI Philly: Indulge in vegan delights

The vegan trend is for real and Philadelphia is as good a spot as any to find food to fit that lifestyle. Alicia Vitarelli has some spots to indulge without the guilt.
Vedge
1221 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 320-7500
http://vedgerestaurant.com
https://www.facebook.com/Vedge-Restaurant
V Street
126 S 19th Street Philadelphia, PA
215.278.7943
http://vstreetfood.com
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet
Wiz Kid (Whole Foods Philly)
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
*Coming Soon!
124 S 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA
http://www.wizkidfood.com
https://www.facebook.com/wizkidfood
