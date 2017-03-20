FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly: Indulge in vegan delights

The vegan trend is for real in Philly. Alicia Vitarelli highlights three places where you can indulge without the guilt. (WPVI)

The vegan trend is for real and Philadelphia is as good a spot as any to find food to fit that lifestyle. Alicia Vitarelli has some spots to indulge without the guilt.

Vedge
1221 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 320-7500
http://vedgerestaurant.com
https://www.facebook.com/Vedge-Restaurant

V Street
126 S 19th Street Philadelphia, PA
215.278.7943
http://vstreetfood.com
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet

Wiz Kid (Whole Foods Philly)
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
*Coming Soon!
124 S 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA
http://www.wizkidfood.com
https://www.facebook.com/wizkidfood
