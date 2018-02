New Clubs/Entertainment

Shelter Me

This week on FYI Philly we visit two new places to party in the city, get a taste of Northeast Philly's cultural cuisine, learn about two premier dining events and discover how to succeed in your daily routine. Plus, we get a taste of the dining scene in Orlando where you could be if you are lucky enough to win for four to Florida. It's all this weekend on FYI Philly Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday night at midnight.Alicia and Melissa take us to two new spots adding their own twist on Philly nightlife.111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 191031635 Market St.Philadelphia PA, 19103Melissa Magee rounds up some of the authentic ethnic cuisine available in Northeast Philadelphia.6618 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 1914910865 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116Krewstown Shopping Center9311 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia, PAJeannette Reyes previews this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs March 4-9.6 Minute Meal Recipe: Chef Rich Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad with fattoushGrill the Eggplant. Slice a fresh eggplant into thick slabs (Chef Tip: Make sure the eggplant is blemish free and shiny enough that you see your reflection in the skin). Slather one side with Za'atar marinade (Chef Tip: you can buy Za'atar or just use olive oil, salt & pepper).Grill the eggplant until tender and chop (Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the eggplant)Prepare fattoush salad (fattoush is a Lebanese bread salad). Use half of an old baguette (Chef Tip: you can use any variety of stale bread). Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt & pepper & toast in frying pan, in oven or even on grill (you're basically making croutons).Chop up red onion (approx. 1 TSP). A dozen grape tomatoes sliced in half (Chef Tip: you can substitute any variety of tomato). Half of a medium sized cucumber, sliced and quartered. Put all vegetables into a bowl, season with a little salt, a dash of cumin, a little bit of fresh dill & olive oil then toss. Dice up toasted bread in roughly the same bite size as your vegetables and add to bowl.PlatingWhip tahini in blender with olive oil & lemon (Chef Tip: Pre-whip & store tahini. It keeps for a week and can be used on a variety of dishes). Swirl a heaping tablespoon of tahini onto your serving plate (Chef Tip: For an artful presentation, start in the middle of the plate; keep the hand holding the spoonful of tahini steady as you slowly spin the plate with the other hand). Spread a tablespoon of Zhug sauce on top of the whipped tahini (Chef Tip: you can buy Zhug; it's made with grilled long hot peppers & jalapenos). Add a half cup of your grilled & chopped eggplant. Finish with the fattoush salad. Enjoy for lunch or dinnerHere's Melissa Magee with a roundup of places to eat, drink and be merry while you are on vacation.We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando!We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando!East Passyunk Restaurant week is February 26th to March 9th and there are 26 restaurants participating. Each restaurant is serving up three courses for $15, $25 or $35.1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 465-10001537 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 551-50001501 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 755-51251823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148Dressing up for Flower Show Preview Party or getting Oscar Ready? Gabrielle's in Bala Cynwyd has your fashion inspiration.200 Monument Rd Suite 9, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004We all have packed schedules, so who's got time for 'personal projects'? Jeannette Reyes introduces a Philly girl who designed a system, to help you get going... with your goals!Jamila Payne, CEO/FounderFebruary is fast coming to a close but there are still Black History Month celebrations going on throughout the city. in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts, Karen Rogers has a roundup of special events.701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 1910615 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106The Pennsylvania SPCA created the Lonely Heart Club to give special attention to the unnoticed animals of the shelter.350 E. Erie AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19134----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.