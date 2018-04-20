FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.
Winterthur Point-to-Point
Karen Rogers previews this year's Point-to-Point steeplechase races at Winterthur in Delaware. This year, the event celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Enter to win 4 tickets to the Kid Sheleen's Tailgate Tent: | Sweepstakes
Point-to-point - Sunday, May 6, 2018
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735
Old City eats
At 4th and Chestnut, there's a new all-day French Bistro dubbed Chez Ben that's an ode to Ben Franklin and his love of French food. Alicia Vitarelli checks it out.
Chez Ben Bistro | Facebook
400 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-931-4260
M Brown's Bar
401 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-931-4260
Made in Philly: Hardena
Melissa Magee checks out a tiny Indonesian spot in South Philly that just earned big props from the James Beard Foundation.
Hardena | Facebook
1754 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-271-9442
SoBol
For fans of acai bowls, there's a new store devoted to the Brazilian superfood. The restaurant also offers fruit smoothies and pitaya (aka dragonfruit) bowls.
SoBol | Facebook
46 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bistro on Bridge
Jeannette Reyes tours a popular spot in Phoenixville that's been around for nearly a decade but just underwent a top to bottom revamp.
Bistro on Bridge | Facebook
210 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460
(610) 935-7141
Six-minute Meals with Alicia Vitarelli
Alicia Vitarelli is hitting up the Philadelphia's top chefs, getting their recipes that you can make at home in just six minutes.
Here's Chef Jose Garces' recipe for clam chowder from The Olde Bar in Old City.
Full recipe: Chef Garces Clam Chowder
The Olde Bar | Facebook
125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 253-3777
Amis Strip Steak
Alicia Vitarelli headed to Amis Restaurant for a cooking lesson from head chef Brad Spence.
Full recipe: Amis strip steak
Amis Trattoria
412 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-732-2647
Bar Amis at The Navy Yard
4503 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-282.3184
Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad
Check out this seafood specialty from Ocean Prime.
Full recipe: Asian Tuna Salad
Ocean Prime
124 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163
Food & Drink: Tasties
Melissa Magee checks out a new place in West Philadelphia that's elevating soul food to a fine dining experience.
Tasties
1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
(215)-477-0281
Helium's Comedy Academy
Please welcome to the stage: Ducis Rodgers as he hits the Helium Comedy Club for their Comedy Academy. The next session starts May 14, check the site for sign-up info.
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Winterthur Follies
Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture and their latest exhibition 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden' shows the beautiful architecture that enhances the grounds. It runs through Jan. 2020.
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735
FYI Loves the Arts: PA Ballet Jewels
The Pennsylvania Ballet is closing its 54th season with a timeless classic from the father of American ballet.
The Pennsylvania Ballet: Jewels (May 10- 13)
Academy of Music
240 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 893-1999
The Arts in Philly | @TheArtsInPhilly
Shelter Me
The Providence Animal Center in Media, PA is asking for the public's help in fostering possibly hundreds of dogs while they renovate the dog kennels.
Providence Animal Center | Facebook
555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly