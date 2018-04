Winterthur Point-to-Point

Old City eats

Made in Philly: Hardena

SoBol

Bistro on Bridge

Six-minute Meals with Alicia Vitarelli

EMBED >More News Videos We kick it off with Iron Chef Jose Garces and his quick take on clam chowder.

EMBED >More News Videos 6 Minute Meals: Chef Spence's Strip Steak - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.

Amis Strip Steak

EMBED >More News Videos 6 Minute Meals: Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2018.

Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad

Food & Drink: Tasties

Helium's Comedy Academy

Winterthur Follies

FYI Loves the Arts: PA Ballet Jewels

Shelter Me

This week on FYI Philly, we get our tailgating game down for Winterthur's Point-to-Point. While there, we explore a first-of-its-kind garden exhibition. Ducis Rodgers takes to the stage to test his comedic chops. Plus we check out a new restaurant in Old City and a hidden South Philly gem.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.Karen Rogers previews this year's Point-to-Point steeplechase races at Winterthur in Delaware. This year, the event celebrates its 40th anniversary.5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735At 4th and Chestnut, there's a new all-day French Bistro dubbed Chez Ben that's an ode to Ben Franklin and his love of French food. Alicia Vitarelli checks it out.400 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-931-4260401 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-931-4260Melissa Magee checks out a tiny Indonesian spot in South Philly that just earned big props from the James Beard Foundation.1754 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145215-271-9442For fans of acai bowls, there's a new store devoted to the Brazilian superfood. The restaurant also offers fruit smoothies and pitaya (aka dragonfruit) bowls.46 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Jeannette Reyes tours a popular spot in Phoenixville that's been around for nearly a decade but just underwent a top to bottom revamp.210 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460(610) 935-7141Alicia Vitarelli is hitting up the Philadelphia's top chefs, getting their recipes that you can make at home in just six minutes.Here's Chef Jose Garces' recipe for clam chowder from The Olde Bar in Old City.125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 253-3777Alicia Vitarelli headed to Amis Restaurant for a cooking lesson from head chef Brad Spence.412 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA215-732-26474503 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA215-282.3184Check out this seafood specialty from Ocean Prime.124 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 563-0163Melissa Magee checks out a new place in West Philadelphia that's elevating soul food to a fine dining experience.1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131(215)-477-0281Please welcome to the stage: Ducis Rodgers as he hits the Helium Comedy Club for their Comedy Academy. The next session starts May 14, check the site for sign-up info.2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture and their latest exhibition 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden' shows the beautiful architecture that enhances the grounds. It runs through Jan. 2020.5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735The Pennsylvania Ballet is closing its 54th season with a timeless classic from the father of American ballet.240 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 893-1999The Providence Animal Center in Media, PA is asking for the public's help in fostering possibly hundreds of dogs while they renovate the dog kennels.555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063