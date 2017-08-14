FYI PHILLY

Vetri is Best of Philly's top meal deal

EMBED </>More Videos

There are few deals as great as Marc Vetri's Friday bargain meal. (WPVI)

By
There are few deals as great as Marc Vetri's Friday bargain meal.
VETRI RISTORANTE | FACEBOOK
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodItalian foodrestaurantsFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FYI Philly: 2017 Best of Philly Special
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Best of Philly subscription box delivery winners
FYI Philly: 3D People Prints can make a new, unique you
FYI Philly: Best local helpers and fixers
Shelter Me: The Gress Mountain Ranch
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
FYI Philly: 2017 Best of Philly Special
Chipotle donating 50% of sales to PSPCA Thursday
Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut
Oprah-branded mashed potatoes, soups to hit supermarkets
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
5 people shot after Mantua block party
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Show More
Gunfire erupts in Chester, Pa.
Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
5 people shot after Mantua block party
More Video