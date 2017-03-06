Is there a macaron movement coming through Philadelphia? Karen Rogers fills us in on a few spots serving the French favorite.
Made in Philly: Macarons/Food & Drink
La Mademoiselle Macaron
41 S Main St
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
443-699-0769
http://www.lamademoisellemacaron.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LaMademoiselleMacaron/
ICI Macarons & Café
230 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 608-8938
https://www.facebook.com/icimacarons/
Whipped Bakeshop
636 Belgrade St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 598-5449
https://whippedbakeshop.com/
https://www.facebook.com/whippedbakeshop
FYI tastes the area's newest macarons
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories