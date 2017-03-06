FYI PHILLY

FYI visits two new - and hot - Asian restuarants

By
Two new Asian restaurants are bringing their authentic recipes to Philadelphia. Alicia Vitarelli gets a sneak peek at Banh Mi & Bottles and Jane G's newest spot Dim Sum House.

New Asian - Banh Mi & Bottles and Dim Sum House

Dim Sum House
3939 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
jghgroup.3939@gmail.com
215-921-5377
http://dimsum.house/
https://www.facebook.com/dimsumhousephilly/

Banh Mi & Bottles
712-14 South Street
Philadelphia, PA, 19147

(215)-800-1533
https://www.banhmiandbottles.com/
https://www.facebook.com/banhmiandbottles/
