Gelato Dolceria brings its Italian treats to Ocean City

Photo: Teresa V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Gelato fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to satisfy your sweet tooth. The new arrival, called Gelato Dolceria, is located at 1358 Boardwalk in Ocean City.

The spot is helmed by chef John Caiola, who has 30 years of restaurant experience and has cooked for Bill Clinton, Henry Kissinger, Donald Trump and other household names, according to its website. Along with business partner Miguel Paletta, Caiola opened the first shop in Haddonfield a couple of years ago, offering gelato that is imported from Italy.

Visitors can expect a variety of gelato flavors, including mascarpone, Sicilian pistachio, rum raisin and Italian espresso. Other sweet treats include affogato, sorbets, cannoli cakes, chocolate strawberry shortcake, red velvet cake, cake pops and more.

Gelato Dolceria has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Rosy V., who reviewed the new spot on June 18, wrote, "The service is fast and the girls working the counter are really sweet. They offer a large variety of different flavors -- all of them are very creamy and pack a punch."

Yelper Teresa V. added, "A medium bowl comes with your choice of two flavors. I picked out pineapple sorbet and mint chocolate chip. It's not that large for about $6, which is a little pricey in my opinion -- but it's most likely because they import their ice cream from Italy."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gelato Dolceria is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.
