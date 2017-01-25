Genetically modified apples coming to US grocery stores

There's a new apple about to hit the supermarket scene with the promise that it will not turn brown.The Golden Delicious apples, sold under the brand Arctic, are on their way to United States produce sections.So why won't they turn brown? Well, they're genetically modified.Okanagan Specialty Fruits, a Canadian-based company, achieved it by eliminating the gene responsible for producing the oxidizing enzyme that turns apples brown when they're sliced open.The Organic Consumers Association is giving it the side eye, calling GMOs potential health hazards.Okanagan says they are safe and says this will eliminate food waste.