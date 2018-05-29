Get pumped: here are 3 of Philadelphia's newest fitness spots

Revel Ride
1632 South St., Graduate Hospital
Photo: Revel Ride/Yelp
Revel Ride is a spinning studio that offers three different indoor cycling experiences, catering to riders who enjoy every type of class.
The "Revel in the Rhythm" class is focused on choreography and sticking to the beat; "Revel in the Fight" allows the rhythmically challenged to focus on speed and stats; and "Revel in the Ride" is a hybrid class, with some elements of each.
"We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here (no pun intended)," write the owners on their website. "Our goal is simply to offer diverse classes taught by passionate instructors in a facility with top-of-the-line amenities and equipment."
Revel Ride's current Yelp rating of five stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Sarah A., who reviewed Revel Ride on May 20, noted, "Welcome to the neighborhood, Revel: so far so awesome! Love the small studio with stadium rows, the raised instructor, and when all the lights except the trim are turned off!"
Yelper Jigna P. wrote, "I am a workout junkie through and through. I have tried most of the spin studios in the city and I have to say this place certainly competes!"
Revel Ride is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Phield House
814 Spring Garden St., Callowhill
Photo: sari Marissa G./Yelp
Boasting 25,000 square feet of baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and field hockey fields, Phield House is a massive new indoor sports facility in downtown Philadelphia.
Founded by a husband-and-wife team who "way too many weekends trekking their two young sons from Center City to South Jersey and the far Philly 'burbs' to indoor facilities for practices, games and bouncy-house birthday parties," Phield House aims to bring the indoors outdoors, offering everything from sports clinics to kids' summer camps to adult yoga classes and amateur sports leagues.
Phield House currently holds four stars out of one review on Yelp.
Yelper Sari Marissa G., who reviewed Phield House on April 22, wrote, "Kiddos had an awesome time playing the day away at this new indoor sports facility! Such a wonderful addition to this section of town, and such an awesome concept."
Phield House is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Treetop Quest Philly
51 Chamounix Dr., West Park
Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
Treetop Quest Philly is a ziplining and challenge course spot in Fairmount Park. Part of a chain of ziplining businesses that also have locations in Atlanta and Mississippi, this park is designed to "challenge visitors physically and mentally" as they zip through the trees and overcome obstacles while 60 feet in the air.
Courses are available for all age groups and skill levels, from a "chickpea course" for those aged 4-6 to a more challenging route for adults. The company promises a continuous belay system that's "impossible to detach," to ensure participants' safety.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of one review, Treetop Quest Philly has been getting positive attention in its first days in business.
Yelper Dana S., who was one of the first users to visit Treetop Quest Philly on May 23, wrote, "I heard they opened a ropes and zipline course in Fairmount Park and I was really excited couldn't wait to check it out. My friend and I ventured out over the weekend and had so much fun."
Treetop Quest Philly is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on weekdays.)