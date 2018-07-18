Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City

Dockside Kitchen
228 Bay Ave.
Daytime eatery Dockside Kitchen features views of the bay and an outdoor deck. The seafood-focused spot serves breakfast, brunch and lunch.
On the menu, look for dishes like the Dockside Burger (with fried egg, bacon, heirloom tomato, lettuce and cheddar on a brioche roll), the Short Rib Taco (braised short rib with chipotle aioli, roasted tomato, Jersey corn salsa, cheddar and guacamole) or the lobster roll.
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp thus far, the new restaurant appears to be popular with the locals.
Yelper Kate F. said, "Great breakfast on the water. Had the Nutella French toast, bagel sandwich, braised beef toast and avocado BLT. The BLT was great. ... Great view of the water and cool under the covered patio."
Caroline P. added, "Just tried this place for the first time and I thought the food was very fresh and delicious. Even though the prices are very steep for breakfast, I thought it was worth it considering their upscale menu."
Interested? Drop by and welcome Dockside Kitchen to the neighborhood: it's open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Heart Beet Kitchen
801 Eighth St.
Stroll past 801 Eighth St. and you'll find Heart Beet Kitchen, a new vegan and gluten-free diner that serves New American fare. Its original location is in Westmont.
On the menu, you'll spot dishes like the quinoa tacos (three tacos with corn, Mexican cheese substitute, cashew crema, marinated cabbage, red onion and cilantro), eggplant meatballs and the Heart Beet Burger (sprouts, avocado, tomato and horseradish aioli on a gluten-free bun) served with an orange tahini kale salad. (Check out the full menu here.)
With 3.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews thus far, the new spot is still finding its footing.
Kim E., who reviewed the vegan eatery on June 30, wrote, "Best vegan food on the island. Such a nice addition and it's all gluten-free. ... Favorite dishes included the brunch tofu sandwich, breakfast tacos, eggplant meatballs, Heart Beet Burger and pad thai.
Yelper Sarah B. added, "Just what Ocean City needed! A vegan and gluten-free joint that serves awesome food, ranging from smoothies, breakfast/brunch, lunch and super snacks. Just off the boardwalk with plenty of seating inside and out."
Interested in checking it out for yourself? Heart Beet Kitchen is open daily from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Nauti Donuts
2133 Asbury Ave.
Nauti Donuts offers classic doughnuts such as glazed, cinnamon sugar and chocolate icing and the ability to create your own from a list of coatings, toppings and drizzles.
You can also grab one of its 12 special flavors, such as the Captain's French Toast (maple icing, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar), the Mermaid's Delight (strawberry icing, Fruity Pebbles and marshmallow drizzle) or the Lifesaver (cinnamon sugar, spiced apple filling and salted caramel drizzle).
The new doughnut shop has been warmly received with a 4.5-star rating on Yelp thus far out of 10 reviews.
Hailey L., who visited it on June 25, said, "These doughnuts seriously melt in your mouth, they're amazing! Best doughnuts in Ocean City for sure. Love the theme and decor of the shop too!"
Victoria D. noted, "The best doughnuts I have ever had, served hot! We stumbled upon Nauti Donuts on our search for breakfast and then went back every day for the rest of the weekend. The people there are so welcoming, and you can see the pride they take in their product."
The new doughnut place is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Playa Bowls
744 Boardwalk
Playa Bowls is a new spot for acai bowls and other light bites that's located at 744 Boardwalk. The chain has many locations in New Jersey and neighboring states.
The menu features pitaya bowls, banana bowls, chia pudding bowls, green bowls and coconut bowls. As far as acai bowls go, there's the Pura Vida (acai topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry and honey), the Tropical (acai topped with granola, banana, pineapple, coconut flakes and honey) and the Nutella (acai topped with granola, banana, strawberry, coconut flakes and Nutella drizzle). (See the full menu here.)
With five stars out of four reviews thus far, the new eatery is a hit with local diners.
Kris L., who reviewed it on June 18, wrote, "Great service and delicious pitaya and acai bowls! I would be cautious, as I'm not sure how healthy these are (they include granola and extra honey), but I guess it depends on your definition of healthy. Either way, they were tasty and refreshing on a hot day!"
Molly M. added, "It's a great healthy food option on the boardwalk. Also has a cute little corner nook to sit in the shade and listen to tunes and watch surfing on TV."
Intrigued? Stop by and check it out: Playa Bowls is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
La Scala's Roman Style Pizza
944 Boardwalk
Finally, wander over to 944 Boardwalk and you'll find La Scala's Roman Style Pizza. According to its website, Roman-style pizza is differentiated by its crust, which is lighter than other pizzas due to the dough fermenting for 48 to 72 hours.
Pizza pies include the Hot Italian (Calabrian salami, long hot peppers and chili oil), the Double Trouble (mushrooms and sausage) and the Queen Margherita.
The new pizzeria seems to be popular so far with a 4.5-star rating on Yelp out of 14 reviews.
Michael M. wrote, "Best pizza on the boardwalk. We had the prosciutto, Caprese, cheese and truffle. The cheese and truffle were very good. The prosciutto and Caprese were incredible."
Jason S. noted, "My new favorite pizza spot. The crust was phenomenal, light, airy and cooked to perfection. It doesn't make you feel horrible after since it's not loaded with cheese and grease, which is a huge plus for me. "
If you want to grab a slice of pizza, head on over: It's open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.