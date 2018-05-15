FOOD & DRINK

Harper's Garden brings seasonal American fare to Rittenhouse Square

Photo: Harper's Garden/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for modern American fare? This new neighborhood spot has you covered. Called Harper's Garden, the new addition is located at 31 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse Square.

Harper's Garden specializes in modern American cuisine focused on "seasonal, fresh and herbaceous ingredients" meant for sharing, the restaurant writes on its website. Executive chef Ben Moore (Old City BYOB, Wister, La Croix) helms the kitchen, while bar manager Jesse Cornell (Sbraga, Skygarten) designed the drink program.

On the menu, look for offerings that include white tuna crudo with citrus, black olive oil and scallion; pea and leek ravioli with pancetta and charred dandelion greens; and American red snapper with chorizo and clam broth, English peas, and ramp hushpuppy.

There's also a wide range of toasts and flatbreads, all made with breads from Lost Bread Co.

For drinks, Harper's Garden offers updated takes on traditional cocktails, as well as 30 beers and wines on tap. (Take a look at the food and drink menus here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Harper's Garden has already made a good impression.

Claire R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "All around excellent: service is friendly and attentive, ambience is relaxing and comfy, dishes are the perfect portion size and the wine selection is great!"

And Taylor S. said, "It has a gorgeous outdoor seating area. Probably one of the best in the city. Service was excellent and we honestly could not tell it was the first night. Great drink selection. Can't wait to come back to try some cocktails!"

Head on over to check it out: Harper's Garden is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News