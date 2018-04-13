FOOD & DRINK

Heinz asks if America is ready for Mayochup

Heinz asks if America is ready for Mayochup. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) --
What do you get when you combine mayonnaise and ketchup?

A debate on Twitter surfaced Thursday after Heinz launched a poll asking Americans if they'd like a pre-made combination of the condiments called Mayochup.

Heinz will bring the product, which is currently available in parts of the Middle East, to the United States if the poll closes on Sunday with 500,000 votes in its favor.

Some respondents like the idea. But others say it's been around as Fry Sauce in Utah and Salsa Rosada in Latin America. Then there are those who say the combo is just short of relish from becoming a salad dressing or special sauce.

The debate also includes the name Mayochup. Heinz says it's committed to putting the final name up for a vote.

