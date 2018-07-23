Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Spanish spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Spanish restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Amada
Photo: elva l./Yelp
Topping the list is Amada. Located at 217 Chestnut St. in Old City, the tapas bar is the most popular Spanish restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,828 reviews on Yelp.
The establishment aims for a taste of southern Spain with cured meats like Iberian pork shoulder, chorizo Pamplona and acorn-finished Iberian ham. Traditional tapas items like Spanish olives, lamb meatballs with shaved manchego, and white anchovies with pine nuts adorn the menu along with specialties like lobster paella and roasted suckling pig. The restaurant also features a selection of sherry and offers Spanish wine tastings.
2. Barcelona Wine Bar
Photo: barcelona wine bar/Yelp
Next up is East Passyunk's Barcelona Wine Bar, situated at 1709 E. Passyunk Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 246 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
This haunt features charcuterie and cheese platters, tapas, salads and plates to share. The bill of fare includes items like red snapper crudo with ramp oil and pickled onions; pork loin with ramp chimichurri; a selection of different paella dishes; dry-cured pork sausage; and spiced beef empanadas with pepper sauce.
3. Root
Photo: jamie h./Yelp
Fishtown's Root, located at 1206 Frankford Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews.
Get ready for a fusion of Spanish, Italian and American cuisine with dishes like beef and pork meatballs with tomato, basil and Parmesan; lamb chops with turmeric, onions, kohlrabi, panisse and yogurt; and blue prawns with smoked almonds, cilantro, cumin and romesco. The restaurant offers a selection of wine, and snacks on the menu include warm olives with citrus and fennel; sugar snap pea crudo with whipped ricotta, mint and crackers; and charred asparagus with dried lime.
4. Jamonera
Photo: martin s./Yelp
Jamonera, an Iberian spot in Washington Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 507 Yelp reviews. Head over to 105 S. 13th St. to see for yourself.
Courtesy of owners Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran, this restaurant features outside seating and serves small plates, salads, seafood, paella, cured meats and more. Notable menu items include seared scallops with corn puree, red chorizo and snap peas; manchego-stuffed meatballs with Serrano ham and green olive tapenade; and spare ribs with pickled guindilla pepper jelly, grilled corn and cabbage slaw.
5. Pura Vida
Photo: sam a./Yelp
And finally, over in Northern Liberties, check out Pura Vida, a Spanish and Latin American restaurant that has earned four stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp. You can find this joint at 527 Fairmount Ave.
Leave your credit card at home, bring a bottle of your favorite libation and let this cash-only establishment mix your drink while you choose from menu items like grilled tilapia and shrimp served with grilled veggies and pina salsa; shrimp with garlic, cilantro and raviolis; Cuban-style sandwiches with your choice of chicken, roasted pork or shredded beef; and grilled steak and tequila shrimp with Argentine chimichurri sauce.