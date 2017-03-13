FOOD & DRINK

Hidden Valley selling ranch dressing fountain

If you love ranch dressing and you just want to dunk and dump it in or on everything and anything, we present to you a real life ranch fountain.

It's a fondue dream for Hidden Valley die-hards everywhere.

So where do you get this magical ranch dispenser?

Hidden Valley Ranch now has a store where you can get it for $100, which includes a year's supply of dressing. And in case your year is someone else's week - that's 12, 36oz bottles.

The company says it's the "the ultimate dip dispensing party companion."

And if you're a real ranch dressing fanatic, you can also pick up a jewel-encrusted bottle for $50 each.

