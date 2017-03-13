Hidden Valley selling ranch dressing fountain

If you love ranch dressing and you just want to dunk and dump it in or on everything and anything, we present to you a real life ranch fountain.It's a fondue dream for Hidden Valley die-hards everywhere.So where do you get this magical ranch dispenser?Hidden Valley Ranch now has a store where you can get it for $100, which includes a year's supply of dressing. And in case your year is someone else's week - that's 12, 36oz bottles.The company says it's the "the ultimate dip dispensing party companion."And if you're a real ranch dressing fanatic, you can also pick up a jewel-encrusted bottle for $50 each.------