FOOD & DRINK

Hive Café is now open in South Philly with coffee, pastries and sandwiches

Photo: David W./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new cafe in town. Located at 1444 S. Broad St. in South Philadelphia, the fresh addition is called Hive Cafe and is in the space formerly occupied by Benna's West.

On the menu, look for sandwiches like egg and cheese, avocado and cream cheese, and chicken salad with tomato. A variety of fresh juices and hot and cold caffeinated beverages are also on hand, including lattes, cappuccino, iced mochas, tea and more. Pastry selections change regularly, with recent offerings like orange almond cake and vegan whoopie pies.

The new cafe has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

David W., who was among the first Yelpers to reviewed the new spot on June 15, said, "They only had one plain bagel left when I got there for a late lunch, so I went with the whole-grain bread for the mozzarella basil sandwich. Excellent! ... The coffee is great, and staff very friendly."

Yelper Kate Z. added, "Bagel was great, cream cheese was too sparse. Only on one side! Not cool."

Head on over to check it out: Hive Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News