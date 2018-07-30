FYI PHILLY

Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes

It's the dog days of summer so we dive into the best hot dog spots around the city. (WPVI)

This week on FYI Philly, it's the dog days of summer. We dive into Philadelphia Magazine's list of best hotdogs. Then check out pies that are fried, and pies that are super-sized. We're summer day tripping down the shore and up the northeast extension for music and family fun. Plus, we go backstage for Cirque du Soleil's mind-blowing show. FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.

Sweepstakes
ENTER TO WIN: Musikfest Ticket Giveaway

Philadelphia Magazine's List of Best Hotdogs
It's the dog days of summer so Philadelphia Magazine has put together a list of the best places to get hot dogs in the city.

Destination Dogs | Facebook
1111 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-773-7750

Fox and Son | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-372-7935
Miller's Twist | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-923-1723

Poi Dog | Facebook
100.5 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-279-7015

Loco Pez | Facebook
2401 E Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-886-8061

APJ Texas Wieners
47 N 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-665-8081

It's pie time! Alicia Vitarelli tries pies that are fried and pies that are super-sized!

Made In Philly: Fried Pies and Mega Pizza Pies
David's Southern Fried Pies | Facebook
8601 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136
215-941-1940

MoJu's Family Pizzeria | Facebook
2501 E. Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
215-425.4600
Ever hear of a bugsuem? It's exactly what it sounds like, a museum of bugs

Insectropolis
Summer is prime shore time, but sometimes you need a break from the sun and sand or something to do on a rainy day. So how about a Bugseum?

Insectropolis | Facebook
1761 Rte. 9 (Lakewood Road), Tom's River, NJ 08755
732-349-7090
A trip down the shore should always include a visit to a local farmers market.

Jersey Farmers Markets
Summertime is fresh time. Karen Rogers scopes out some favorite Jersey fresh farmer's markets down at the shore.

Brigantine Farmer's Market | Facebook
Haneman Park
between 15th and 16th on Revere Blvd., Brigantine N.J. 08203
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 noon; Through Saturday, Sept. 1

West Cape May Farmer's Market | Facebook
Tuesdays, 3pm - 7:30pm; Through Tuesday, Aug. 29

"Backyard Park": West Cape May Borough Hall
732 Broadway, West Cape May, N.J. 08204

Margate Farmer's Market | Facebook
Parking Lot at Corner of Monroe & Amherst Ave
9700 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, N.J. 08402
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Through Thursday, Aug. 30
Gina Gannon and dietitian Natalie Filippone show you a Chicken burger with pesto and Caprese pasta that will wow the family or your date.

Alessi Grilling
Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Acme's registered dietician Natalie Filippone for some summer recipes on the grill.

In the Kitchen with Alessi
Recipes: Chicken burgers with pesto | Caprese pasta
Melissa Magee goes backstage for Cirque Du Soleil's mind-blowing show.

Volta by Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil is in town! Melissa Magee takes us under the Big Top for a performance that will blow your mind.

Volta by Cirque du Soleil
Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (In town through Aug. 19)
100 Station Avebue, Oaks, PA 19456
The Crayola Experience is a place that takes you well beyond the crayon and a sheet of paper.

Crayola Experience
Alicia Vitarelli shows us what's new at the Crayola Experience in Easton.

Crayola Experience | Easton | Facebook | IG: @VisitCrayola
30 Centre Square, Easton, PA 18042
610-515-8000

Take your Parents to Play Day
Discover Lehigh Valley, Aug. 1
Artist from all around the world are set to descend upon Bethlehem for one of the nation's most unique outdoor festivals.

Musikfest
395 artists from all around the world are descending upon Bethlehem for Musikfest, the largest non-gated music festival in the country.

Musikfest (Aug. 3-12) | Facebook
ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-332-1300
Get lost in Isaiah Zagar's Magic Garden masterpiece. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 29, 2018.

FYI Loves the Arts: Magic Gardens
Philadelphia artist Isaiah Zagar is known for his colorful mosaics all around the city, but his masterpiece is Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, and it just may be the coolest spot for happy hour.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens | Facebook | Events
1020 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-733-0390
Shelter Me: Monster Milers. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 28, 2018.

Shelter Me: Monster Milers
Dogs pent up in a shelter all day can be super hyper. But a program called Monster Milers is making them more adoptable.
The Monster Milers | Facebook

Fun Run and Happy Hour - Aug. 1 6-9 p.m.
Good Dog | Facebook
224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.985.9600
