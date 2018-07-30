Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes

Sweepstakes
Philadelphia Magazine's List of Best Hotdogs
It's the dog days of summer so Philadelphia Magazine has put together a list of the best places to get hot dogs in the city.
Destination Dogs | Facebook
1111 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-773-7750
Fox and Son | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-372-7935
Miller's Twist | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-923-1723
Poi Dog | Facebook
100.5 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-279-7015
Loco Pez | Facebook
2401 E Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-886-8061
APJ Texas Wieners
47 N 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-665-8081
Made In Philly: Fried Pies and Mega Pizza Pies
It's pie time! Alicia Vitarelli tries pies that are fried and pies that are super-sized!
David's Southern Fried Pies | Facebook
8601 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136
215-941-1940
MoJu's Family Pizzeria | Facebook
2501 E. Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
215-425.4600
Insectropolis
Summer is prime shore time, but sometimes you need a break from the sun and sand or something to do on a rainy day. So how about a Bugseum?
Insectropolis | Facebook
1761 Rte. 9 (Lakewood Road), Tom's River, NJ 08755
732-349-7090
Jersey Farmers Markets
Summertime is fresh time. Karen Rogers scopes out some favorite Jersey fresh farmer's markets down at the shore.
Brigantine Farmer's Market | Facebook
Haneman Park
between 15th and 16th on Revere Blvd., Brigantine N.J. 08203
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 noon; Through Saturday, Sept. 1
West Cape May Farmer's Market | Facebook
Tuesdays, 3pm - 7:30pm; Through Tuesday, Aug. 29
"Backyard Park": West Cape May Borough Hall
732 Broadway, West Cape May, N.J. 08204
Margate Farmer's Market | Facebook
Parking Lot at Corner of Monroe & Amherst Ave
9700 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, N.J. 08402
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Through Thursday, Aug. 30
Alessi Grilling
Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Acme's registered dietician Natalie Filippone for some summer recipes on the grill.
In the Kitchen with Alessi
Recipes: Chicken burgers with pesto | Caprese pasta
Volta by Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil is in town! Melissa Magee takes us under the Big Top for a performance that will blow your mind.
Volta by Cirque du Soleil
Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (In town through Aug. 19)
100 Station Avebue, Oaks, PA 19456
Crayola Experience
Alicia Vitarelli shows us what's new at the Crayola Experience in Easton.
Crayola Experience | Easton | Facebook | IG: @VisitCrayola
30 Centre Square, Easton, PA 18042
610-515-8000
Take your Parents to Play Day
Discover Lehigh Valley, Aug. 1
Musikfest
395 artists from all around the world are descending upon Bethlehem for Musikfest, the largest non-gated music festival in the country.
Musikfest (Aug. 3-12) | Facebook
ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-332-1300
FYI Loves the Arts: Magic Gardens
Philadelphia artist Isaiah Zagar is known for his colorful mosaics all around the city, but his masterpiece is Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, and it just may be the coolest spot for happy hour.
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens | Facebook | Events
1020 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-733-0390
Shelter Me: Monster Milers
Dogs pent up in a shelter all day can be super hyper. But a program called Monster Milers is making them more adoptable.
The Monster Milers | Facebook
Fun Run and Happy Hour - Aug. 1 6-9 p.m.
Good Dog | Facebook
224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.985.9600
