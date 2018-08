Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes

Sweepstakes

This week on FYI Philly, it's the dog days of summer. We dive into Philadelphia Magazine's list of best hotdogs. Then check out pies that are fried, and pies that are super-sized. We're summer day tripping down the shore and up the northeast extension for music and family fun. Plus, we go backstage for Cirque du Soleil's mind-blowing show. FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.ENTER TO WIN: Musikfest Ticket Giveaway It's the dog days of summer so Philadelphia Magazine has put together a list of the best places to get hot dogs in the city.1111 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107267-773-775051 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-372-793551 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-923-1723100.5 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-279-70152401 E Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125267-886-806147 N 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-665-8081It's pie time! Alicia Vitarelli tries pies that are fried and pies that are super-sized!8601 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136215-941-19402501 E. Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136215-425.4600Summer is prime shore time, but sometimes you need a break from the sun and sand or something to do on a rainy day. So how about a Bugseum?1761 Rte. 9 (Lakewood Road), Tom's River, NJ 08755732-349-7090Summertime is fresh time. Karen Rogers scopes out some favorite Jersey fresh farmer's markets down at the shore.Haneman Parkbetween 15th and 16th on Revere Blvd., Brigantine N.J. 08203Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 noon; Through Saturday, Sept. 1Tuesdays, 3pm - 7:30pm; Through Tuesday, Aug. 29732 Broadway, West Cape May, N.J. 08204Parking Lot at Corner of Monroe & Amherst Ave9700 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, N.J. 08402Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Through Thursday, Aug. 30Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Acme's registered dietician Natalie Filippone for some summer recipes on the grill.Cirque du Soleil is in town! Melissa Magee takes us under the Big Top for a performance that will blow your mind.Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (In town through Aug. 19)100 Station Avebue, Oaks, PA 19456Alicia Vitarelli shows us what's new at the Crayola Experience in Easton.30 Centre Square, Easton, PA 18042610-515-8000Discover Lehigh Valley, Aug. 1395 artists from all around the world are descending upon Bethlehem for Musikfest, the largest non-gated music festival in the country.ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015610-332-1300Philadelphia artist Isaiah Zagar is known for his colorful mosaics all around the city, but his masterpiece is Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, and it just may be the coolest spot for happy hour.1020 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-733-0390Dogs pent up in a shelter all day can be super hyper. But a program called Monster Milers is making them more adoptable.224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215.985.9600----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.