Hummus Republic brings fast-casual Mediterranean fare to Center City

A new fast-casual Mediterranean spot, offering salads and more, has opened up shop in Center City. Called Hummus Republic , the fresh arrival is located at 115 S. 18th St. With locations in six states, this is the California-based restaurant group's first outpost in Pennsylvania.The menu features build-your-own meals with your choice of bowls, salads or pitas, packed with proteins and a variety of hummus, according to Eater Philadelphia . The menu also includes a vegan burger, tahini shake and sweet potato fries topped with onions, jalapenos, kalamata olives and feta.With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Hummus Republic is on its way to developing a local fan base.Tess D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 14, said, "The food is so tasty and amazing and I don't feel bad after eating here. All their ingredients are simple, which is beautiful! I'm a vegetarian and this place is like finding treasure."Yelper Ariana A. added , "Hummus Republic blows all other hummus spots in the city out of the water. The generous serving of food can last you two meals and I appreciate the gift of unlimited toppings."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Hummus Republic is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.