Jersey Shore eats and treats to beat the heat - FYI Philly

It's summer season down the shore, and we got the scoop on some melt in your mouth treats and eats. (WPVI)

Ice Cream and other fun Shore eats
It's summer season down the shore, and we got the scoop on some melt in your mouth treats and eats.

Lou Dogs
23 38th St, Sea Isle City
609-263-dogs
Facebook | Twitter: @loudogsseaisle

Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor
800 Ocean Ave, Ocean City
609-399-4927
Facebook | Instagram: @hobbyhorseicecream

Margate Dairy Bar and Burger | Facebook
9510 Ventnor Ave, Margate City
609-822-9559

Richman's Ice Cream and Burger Bar
3101 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine
609-264-5149
Facebook | Instagram: @richmansicecream

Nana and Poppu's Ice Cream
4310 Park Rd, Sea Isle City
609-478-2112
Facebook

----------
