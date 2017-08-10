FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut

Krispy Kreme has an out-of-this-world new flavor this month's total solar eclipse.

For the first time, their trademark original glazed doughnuts will be "eclipsed" with chocolate. The chocolatey switch coincides with the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

According to Krispy Kreme, customers can get an early taste of the solar eclipse doughnut during evening "hot light" hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States for a limited time only.

MORE: Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodkrispy kreme
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Oprah-branded mashed potatoes, soups to hit supermarkets
Heirloom Tomatoes - Today's Produce Tip
109 US salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico
Company brings shrimp farming to Pennsauken, NJ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
2 sought after South Philly pepper spray attack
Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial
Patients return to Riddle Hospital in Delco after evacuation
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Overturned tractor trailer causes problems on I-295
Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap
Show More
76ers, Celtics to play in NBA London Game on Jan. 11
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Snapchat video shows babysitters putting baby in fridge
2 dead after SUV crashes into Ocean County restaurant
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos