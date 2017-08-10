Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut

Krispy Kreme has an out-of-this-world new flavor this month's total solar eclipse.For the first time, their trademark original glazed doughnuts will be "eclipsed" with chocolate. The chocolatey switch coincides with the solar eclipse on Aug. 21., customers can get an early taste of the solar eclipse doughnut during evening "hot light" hours on Aug. 19 and 20.The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States for a limited time only.