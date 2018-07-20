FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies for undisclosed amount

PHILADELPHIA --
Doughnut-maker Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies for an undisclosed sum.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme made the announcement Friday.

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield says in a statement they are "delighted" to add Insomnia to the company. The late-night bakery specializes in warm cookie deliveries.

Seth Berkowitz will remain in charge of Insomnia after the close of the sale later this year.

Free cookies! Penn grad's Insomnia reaches 100 stores
On a night back in 2003, Seth Berkowitz and his friends were in the dorms at the University of Pennsylvania and they were hungry.


Berkowitz founded Insomnia Cookies in 2003 when he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

