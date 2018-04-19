FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme's new Lemon Glaze Doughnut to debut for 1 week only

Krispy Kreme will serve a brand new Lemon Glaze Doughnut for a limited-time starting next week. (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will start serving its brand new Lemon Glaze Doughnut for a limited time starting next week.

The Lemon Glaze Doughnut will make its debut at participating locations starting Monday, April 23. It will only be available until Sunday, April 29, giving people one full week to try out the zesty new flavor.

Nearly two million people voted in the #VoteForGlaze campaign in January, which left it up to customers to decide on which new glazed doughnut Krispy Kreme would add to its collection.

Lemon glaze won over three other potential flavors: blueberry, caramel and maple.
Krispy Kreme said its team spent 10 months making the new flavor. The company said the new doughnut "balances the freshness of real lemon, the brightness of citrus and the sweetness of Krispy Kreme's iconic Original Glazed Doughnut."

"Experimenting with the many flavor profiles lemon presents to create an all-new lemon glaze was a fun, but serious culinary challenge," Krispy Kreme Doughnuts chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward said in a press release.

For more information, visit krispykreme.com/Lemon.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddonutsbusinesskrispy kremerestaurantfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Watch FYI Philly's DIYer's Delight!
All about cantaloupe - Today's Produce Tip
Italian eats: Find pizza, pasta & gelato at 4 new Philly eateries
Watch: Philadelphia Magazine's Wine Fest - FYI Philly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
Date set for Eagles vs. Jaguars in London
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
Michael Cohen drops libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS
Person crossing Millville street struck and killed
FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion
Show More
Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range
Massive fire breaks out at West Oak Lane church
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Northeast Phila. fire
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Showers Today
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
More News