La Choza brings Latin American cuisine to Croydon

Photo: Luan P./Yelp

A new Latin American restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 710 State Road, the Croydon newcomer is called La Choza.

Menu items include tacos de carnitas, three pork tacos with grilled onions served with pico de gallo, diablo sauce and lime; skirt steak with baked potatoes; a goat stew with yellow rice; and lomo saltado, a Peruvian dish made with steak, onions and french fries.

For burrito and enchilada fans, La Choza has you covered. Look for the La Choza Burrito Deluxe, stuffed with shrimp, sliced rib-eye steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese on top; and a dish with chicken, beef and cheese enchiladas covered in sauce and topped with sour cream and lettuce.

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Mister G., whoreviewed the new spot on July 19, wrote, "Nice atmosphere and friendly staff. I will be stopping back to try some of the other delicious sounding dishes!"

Yelper Luan P. added, "The menu was pretty extensive, inclusive of Tex-Mex, Mexican, Colombian and Peruvian dishes. My lomo saltado was pretty good. The beef was very tender and buttery. The sauce was just right without being too salty or too sweet."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Choza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
