FOOD & DRINK

L'Anima brings Mediterranean fare to Graduate Hospital

Photo: Justine C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new BYOB Mediterranean restaurant has you covered. The fresh addition to the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, called L'Anima, is located at 1001 S. 17th St., just one block north of Washington Avenue.

The spot comes courtesy of chef Gianluca Demontis and Rosemarie Tran, Eater Philadelphia reports, the same couple behind popular Italian eateries Melograno and Fraschetta.

On the menu, expect to see an assortment of antipasti, primi and secondi courses with offerings like grilled garden snails, poached calamari with red wine vinaigrette and Carbonara di Mare -- a pasta specialty consisting of sea urchin, shirred farm egg sauce, pistachio, black pepper, Parmigiano and garum. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, L'Anima seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jihea S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on June 30, wrote, "So impressed with the quality of the food! The scallops in the pesto were melt-in-your-mouth perfection and the sauce was fresh and bright -- a great summer dish to try."

"L'Anima is a wonderful neighborhood addition!" sharedYelper Justine C. "The food is delicious and it is BYOB! My group ordered the polpo with potatoes to start, and the octopus was cooked to perfection!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: L'Anima is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News