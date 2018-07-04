L'Anima brings Mediterranean fare to Graduate Hospital

Hungry? A new BYOB Mediterranean restaurant has you covered. The fresh addition to the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, called L'Anima, is located at 1001 S. 17th St., just one block north of Washington Avenue.
The spot comes courtesy of chef Gianluca Demontis and Rosemarie Tran, Eater Philadelphia reports, the same couple behind popular Italian eateries Melograno and Fraschetta.
On the menu, expect to see an assortment of antipasti, primi and secondi courses with offerings like grilled garden snails, poached calamari with red wine vinaigrette and Carbonara di Mare -- a pasta specialty consisting of sea urchin, shirred farm egg sauce, pistachio, black pepper, Parmigiano and garum. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, L'Anima seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Jihea S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on June 30, wrote, "So impressed with the quality of the food! The scallops in the pesto were melt-in-your-mouth perfection and the sauce was fresh and bright -- a great summer dish to try."
"L'Anima is a wonderful neighborhood addition!" sharedYelper Justine C. "The food is delicious and it is BYOB! My group ordered the polpo with potatoes to start, and the octopus was cooked to perfection!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: L'Anima is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
