Latin American eats: 3 new spots to try in Philadelphia

El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Clarissa r./Yelp
El Merkury is a Salvadoran spot, offering traditional fare, desserts and more.
The menu is inspired by Mayan cuisine with its emphasis on corn, beans, chili, and chocolate, as The Inquirer details. Noteworthy options include pupusas, tostadas, and churros.
Yelp users are excited about El Merkury, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Mel M. noted, "They make the BEST CHURROS on this side of the Mississippi. Seriously. They are amazing!"
Yelper M K. wrote, "This place was great. I will definitely return here again and again to try everything on the menu."
El Merkury is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Chalaco's
1030 N. Second St., Northern Liberties
Photo: J. enrique a./Yelp
Chalaco's is a new Peruvian ceviche and piso restaurant, inspired by the bars of Peru's main port, Callao.
The menu includes classic dishes like arroz con pollo, along with delicacies like octopus and confit sweet potato.
Yelper Leonela M., who reviewed Chalaco's on April 20, wrote, "We just left Chalaco's! Very nice and inviting place."
Yelper Crystal W. wrote, "The appetizers were excellent, and the service was good. I was impressed and will come back again."
Chalaco's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
El Rancho Viejo
942 S. Fifth St., Queen Village
PHOTO: EL RANCHO VIEJO/YELP
El Rancho Viejo is a new Mexican restaurant in the Queen Village neighborhood, that focuses on high-quality ingredients and authentic touches like homemade tortillas. Beyond the classic taco options, be sure to check out the seafood dishes.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of seven reviews, El Rancho Viejo is getting positive early attention.
Yelper Ivan A., who was one of the first users to visit El Rancho Viejo on May 12, wrote, "I really enjoy the food here. The flavor is very authentic. It's also a BYOB, so try and take your favorite tequila."
Yelper Sam S. wrote, "Family-owned and run and off the beaten track, this is a gem."
El Rancho Viejo is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.