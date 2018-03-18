MARCH MADNESS

Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars set to give away lunch combos in April

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pizza after March Madness history. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

When you take a trip to Little Caesars next month, you can thank the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia on Friday, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

EMBED More News Videos

UMBC made NCAA history by becoming the first 16 seed to upset a No. 1 in the history of the men's tournament.


What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on Monday, April 2.


The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

The offer is good during at participating stores from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last, whichever occurs first.

The rules state, "To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1 p.m. (local time). If you place your order afterwards, even if you were in line at 1 p.m. (local time), the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled."

More Details: Promotion Rules

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodpizzafree foodsportsmarch madnessNCAAcollege basketballAction News Sports
MARCH MADNESS
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
Villanova fans revel in Wildcats round 1 win
Can Penn pull off NCAA Tournament's greatest upset?
More march madness
FOOD & DRINK
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Weekly Wellness Tip: Green foods to (Sham)rock your diet
Food Rescue connects restaurant leftovers with those in need
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Missing Allentown girl 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
AccuWeather: Sunny Skies, Milder
5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Explosives found again inside Elsmere home
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Show More
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
Brooklawn crash knocks down power line
Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp.
U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Thousand Oaks mall
More News
Top Video
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
More Video