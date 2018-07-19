FOOD & DRINK

Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market

Photo: Yvonne C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Korean fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 1825 Chew St. in the West Park Historic District, the fresh arrival is called Little Miss Korea.

The food stand can be found at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, where it sells Korean staples like bulgogi beef and bulgogi pork, marinated with soy sauce, sesame oil, black pepper, onions, garlic and sugar.

Visitors can also expect dumplings, kimchi fries and dupbap: a white rice bowl filled with your choice of meat, caramelized kimchi and toppings like sesame seeds, scallions and dupbap sauce.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Little Miss Korea is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Justin G., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "This place is the best stand in the farmers market! I stopped in for a quick bite, and it was fantastic. I had the dumplings the first time I was there and they were great. The staff was fantastic and extremely helpful with their menu."

And Dan B. wrote, "Great Korean food! Super friendly and helpful staff. We didn't know what to order and the staff happily explained everything. Food was delicious! Dumplings were fantastic. We'll be back."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Little Miss Korea is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed from Monday-Wednesday and Sunday.)
