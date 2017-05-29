FOOD & DRINK

Little Pete's closing for good in Center City

Little Pete's closing after 39 years. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 29, 2017. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A 24-hour diner that has stood strong for almost four decades in Center City is closing its doors for good.

Little Pete's at 17th and Chancellor streets opened in 1978.

Brothers Pete and John Koutroubas opened it together.

The restaurant is being turned into a hotel.

Pete and John say they'll miss seeing their loyal customers who have become like family after all these years.

"I've been here 49 years, since day one, since we opened. I connected to the community. I know a lot of the customers that have been coming here for a lot of years. It's a very sad day," John Koutroubas said.

On Tuesday, John and his brother are holding a free block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for one last Little Pete's celebration in Center City.

The good news: the second Little Pete's location in Fairmount remains open.
